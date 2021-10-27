MLHU reports 13 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but no new deaths.

The region now has a total of 14,440 cases and 245 deaths, with 14,067 cases resolved leaving 128 active.

The London Health Sciences Centre, is reporting it is caring for five or fewer patients with COVID-19, an decrease from six cases on Tuesday.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 68.9 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also account for 76.9 per cent of hospitalizations and 75 per cent of deaths.

For the week ending Oct. 23, there were 6,165 COVID-19 tests done in Middlesex-London, with a positivity rate of 1.8 per cent, versus 1.5 per cent at the provincial level.

There are four ongoing outbreaks at area schools; Clara Brenton Public School, Covenant Christian School, Our Lady of the Pillar Academy and St. Nicholas Senior Catholic School.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 12 new, 87 active, 4,635 total, 4,457 resolved, 91 deaths (one new)

Grey-Bruce – two new, 13 active, 2,386 total, 2,346 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – four new, 31 active, 3,023 total, 2,937 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – three new, 20 active, 2,309 total, 2,222 resolved, 67 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – three new, 55 active, 4,158 total, 4,033 resolved, 70 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 321 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more deaths on Wednesday.