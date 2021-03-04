MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no new deaths.

The region now has a total of 6,230 cases, with 5,932 resolved and 184 deaths, leaving 114 active cases.

The health unit is now also including reporting on variant cases in the region, with 12 testing positive in screening and four confirmed variant cases.

Meanwhile an additional 6,900 new vaccination appointments for seniors over 80 were made available Thursday, with the health unit reserving some exclusively for phone bookings.

There are ongoing outbreaks at four seniors' facilities in the region, and at the Essex Hall residence at Western University.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Sarnia-Lambton – 26 new, 106 active, 2,163 total, 2,011 resolved, 46 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk –six new, 29 active, 1,440 total, 1,367 resolved, 39 deaths

Grey-Bruce – none new, 12 active, 705 total, 693 resolved, two deaths

Huron-Perth – seven new, 23 active, 1,345 total, 1,272 resolved, 50 deaths

Elgin-Oxford – 82 active, 2,540 total, 2,391 resolved, 67 deaths (as of Tuesday)

Southwestern Public Health is reporting problems with its online dashboard for displaying case counts and no update was available Thursday.

Ontario reported 994 new infections and 10 deaths, marking the third day with fewer than 1,000 cases in the province.