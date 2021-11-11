MLHU reports 11 new COVID-19 cases as testing declines

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, but no deaths as the number of people getting tested declined for a sixth straight week.

Thursday's total raised the seven-day moving average rose for a fourth straight day, going up to 10.3 from 10 on Wednesday.

The region now has a total of 14,593 cases and 246 related deaths, with 14,258 resolved leaving active cases holding steady at 89.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 63.6 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also account for 92.3 per cent of hospitalizations and 83.3 per cent of deaths.

For the sixth week in a row, the weekly number of people getting tested for COVID-19 has declined, falling into the region of to pre-fourth wave levels.

For the week ending Nov. 6, the MLHU reports 5,885 tests were done in the region with a positivity rate of one percent, as compared to the provincial rate of 1.9 per cent for the same period.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for nine inpatients with COVID-19, no change from Wednesday.

A new outbreak has been declared at The Village of Glendale Crossing in London while outbreaks at Richmond Woods retirement residence in London and Bluewater Health in Sarnia are ongoing.

There is one active outbreak in area schools -- at Notre Dame Catholic School where the health unit is reporting three cases.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 131 active, 4,868 total, 4,642 resolved, 95 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, 32 active, 2,452 total, 2,393 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 71 active, 3,147 total, 3,018 resolved, 50 deaths

Huron-Perth – 19 new, 55 active, 2,411 total, 2,289 resolved, 67 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – five new, 43 active, 4,255 total, 4,141 resolved, 71 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 642 new cases across the province Thursday, the highest number since early October.