MLHU reports 10 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, but no new deaths.

The region now has a total of 14,291 cases and 243 deaths, with 13,929 cases resolved leaving 119 active. There are 4,274 cases with a variant of concern, of those 706 are the Delta variant.

The 40-64-year-old age group has the most active cases with 42, and an active case rate of 26.2 per 100,000.

Sunday's count raises the seven-day moving average slightly to 11, up from 10.6 on Saturday.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 73.7 per cent of cases have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by vaccination. The same group accounts for 67.7 per cent of hospitalizations and 75 per cent of deaths.

There are ongoing outbreaks at three schools in the region including; the former Ryerson Public School, St. Kateri Catholic School and Providence Reformed Collegiate.

Outbreaks at London Christian High and at the Dearness Home in London have been declared over.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 92 active, 4,483 total, 4,302 resolved, 89 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, 24 active, 2,370 total, 2,319 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 24 active, 2,977 total, 2,898 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 40 active, 2,275 total, 2,170 resolved, 66 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 80 active, 4,048 total, 3,898 resolved, 70 deaths

For the seventh day in a row, Ontario health officials reported fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases, with 443 new infections.