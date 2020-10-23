MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Ten new COVID-19 cases are being reported in Middlesex-London Friday, keeping the region in double digits for a second day.

Over the last 10 days, the region has only recorded three days with a daily tally in the double digits, with the highest daily total topping out at 11.

Friday’s cases bring the region’s total to 1,081, including 953 resolved and 59 deaths, leaving 69 active cases.

On Thursday, Middlesex-London Health Unit Medical Officer of Health said we are likely beginning to see cases tied to Thanksgiving family gatherings, as most appear to be from close contacts.

There are eight ongoing outbreaks at seniors’ facilities, with one – at Peoplecare Oak Crossing – declared over on Wednesday. However, no new cases or deaths have been reported in those facilities in recent days, with totals holding at 218 cases and 38 deaths.

A Virtual Town Hall is being hosted by the health unit Friday at 2:30 p.m. for those concerned about the impact new protocols are having on sports, fitness and recreation in the region.

Stakeholders can participate here, but those wishing to observe can find the livestream on ctvnewslondon.ca.

Here is where the cases stand in other area regions based on the most recent publicly available data, note none are reporting any new deaths in recent weeks:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 17 active, 302 total, 280 resolved, five deaths, one outbreak

Grey-Bruce – four new, nine active 169 total, 160 resolved, no deaths, no outbreaks

Haldimand-Norfolk – four new, 14 active, 512 total, 461 resolved, 32 deaths, no outbreaks

Huron-Perth – one new, one active, 142 total, 136 resolved, five deaths, no outbreaks

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, eight active, 366 total, 333 resolved, 25 deaths, two outbreaks

Across the province there was a slight drop in new COVID-19 infections, with 826 new cases, but nine new deaths were reported.