MLHU reporting two new COVID related deaths Friday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a pair of new deaths related to COVID-19 Friday, a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

The death toll across the region now sits at 358.

The number of staff members at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) who have tested positive for COVID-19 continues to grow.

On Friday, the hospital said 208 employees currently have the virus, up from 199 Thursday. Meanwhile, St. Joseph's Health Care is reporting 87 employees infected with the virus, up two from Thursday.

LHSC is reporting an slight increase of inpatients being treated for COVID-19 Friday. There are 28 inpatients with the virus, up one from Thursday. There are currently 20 patients at LHSC being treated with the virus, and eight being treated for COVID.

There are five or fewer are in the adult ICU, there are also five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital and zero in pediatric critical care.

Right now, there are ten institutional outbreaks among long-term care, retirement homes and hospitals across the region, up one from Thursday.

The province is reporting 667 people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19, including 161 patients in intensive care.