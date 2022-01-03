MLHU reporting over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases over the past three days

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 1,472 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days and no new deaths.

Of the new cases, 450 are from Saturday, 536 are from Sunday and 486 are from Monday.

There have now been a total number of 21,241 recorded cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic and 259 deaths.

Currently, there are 4,082 recorded active cases in the Middlesex-London region.

As of Dec. 31 London Health Sciences Centre was caring for 28 in patients with COVID-19, nine of which are in the adult ICU.

Five or fewer patients with COVID-19 are in the Children’s Hospital and zero in patients are in Paediatric Critical Care.

LHSC is also reporting that 152 staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Southwestern Public Health – 1,287 active, 7,557 total, 6,157 resolved, 113 deaths

Grey-Bruce – 188 new cases, 949 active, 4,061 total, 3,084 resolved, 24 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 902 active, 4,764 total, 3,795 resolved, 58 deaths

Huron-Perth – 521 active, 3,402 total, 2,807 resolved, 74 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 582 active, 5,391 total, 4,726 resolved, 83 deaths

Ontario health officials are reporting 13,578 new COVID-19 cases on Monday after officials reported 16,714 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a record-breaking number of 18,445 new cases on Saturday.