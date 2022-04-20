MLHU reporting one new COVID death, increase in LHSC staff cases

There has been another spike in the number of staff at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) infected with COVID-19.

An increase of 21 cases has been reported for a current total of 282, compared to 261 on Tuesday.

There are also 54 inpatients at LHSC with COVID-19, six of which are in the ICU. Staff are also caring for five or fewer inpatients at Children’s Hospital with no patients in Paediatric Critical Care.

St. Joseph’s Health Care is also reporting an increase in staff cases with 129, an increase of 14 since Tuesday.

Meanwhile the Middlesex-London Health unit is reporting an additional 127 lab-confirmed cases and one new death.

According to the health unit, the death was a woman in her 80s who was associated with a long-term care home.