MLHU reporting first human case of Lyme disease in 2024

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has recorded its first case of human Lyme disease this year, a Middlesex County adult.

“This case is significant, in part, because it was diagnosed much earlier in the year than we typically see Lyme Disease cases,” says Dr. Joanne Kearon with the MLHU.

Ontario is home to 13 established species of ticks, with dozens more reported across the province. The insects, found year-round, are most active in the summer months, when temperatures stay above 0 C.

While not all ticks carry infectious agents, and not everyone who is bitten by an infected tick will develop symptoms of disease, a bite can expose humans to an array of health concerns, including Lyme disease.

“With warming climates, ticks survive the winter. We’re therefore seeing ticks earlier, tick bites earlier, unfortunately Lyme Disease earlier than ever,” Dr. Kearon added.

The disease first shows up with a bull’s eye rash, headache, fever or chills, fatigue and muscle and joint pain.

If untreated, it can lead to serious long-term health issues or in some very rare instances, death.