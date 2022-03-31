MLHU reporting COVID-19 related death for third day in a row, hospitalizations see slight increase

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting another COVID-19 related death in the region for the third day in a row this week.

On Thursday, it said a woman in her 70s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home died. It also reported new deaths on Wednesday and Tuesday. The death toll has now risen to 361.

The health unit is also reporting nine institutional outbreaks among long-term care, retirement homes and hospitals, up one from Wednesday.

As of March 26, 1,116,470 shots of vaccine have been administered across the region with 93.6 per cent of the population receiving at least one dose.

On Thursday, London Health Sciences Centre is reporting 32 inpatients with COVID-19, three more than the day before. Currently, 17 are being treated with the virus, 15 are being treated for COVID.

There are five or fewer patients in the adult ICU, Children’s Hospital and in pediatric critical care.

The number of staff members at LHSC who have tested positive for COVID-19 has seen an increase. There are 218 workers with the virus, up from 208 Wednesday. St. Joseph's Health Care is reporting 94 employees infected with the virus, up from 81 Wednesday.

The province is reporting 807 people in hospital with COVID-19 Thursday, including 166 patients in ICU as Ontario's positivity rate continues to rise.