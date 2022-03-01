MLHU reporting 42 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, no new deaths

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 42 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no additional deaths.

London remains the jurisdiction with the highest number of active cases at 480. Middlesex-Centre has 24 recorded active cases, and Strathroy-Caradoc has 19.

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting 47 inpatients with COVID-19, five or fewer are in the ICU.

There are also five or fewer inpatients at Children’s Hospital with give or fewer in Paediatric Critical Care.

On Monday, LHSC reported 232 staff have currently tested positive for COVID-19 and according to a notice on its website, an updated number is not available for Tuesday, March 1.

St. Joseph’s Health Care is reporting 29 health care workers with COVID-19.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though officials say testing eligibility rules make these an underestimate of actual cases: