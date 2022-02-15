MLHU reporting 4 new COVID-19 related deaths as cases decline at LHSC, province

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday.

One of the new deaths is a man in his 80s associated with a long-term care or retirement home. Two women in their 80s and a man in his 70s not associated with a long-term care home are also among the figures. The death toll now sits at 335 for the region.

There are currently 11 active outbreaks inside hospitals and long-term care and retirement homes.

Staff at London Health Sciences Centre are currently caring for 79 inpatients with COVID-19, down ten from Monday. Currently, 17 patients are in the ICU.

Nine patients are in Children’s Hospital with five or fewer in Paediatric Critical Care.

There are now 135 LHSC staff members who have currently tested positive for COVID-19 and as of Monday, there are 49 health care workers at St. Joseph’s who have tested positive for the virus.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available lab-confirmed COVID-19 case counts from local public health authorities, though officials say testing eligibility rules make these an underestimate of actual cases:

Elgin-Oxford – 104 new, 384 active, 10,862 total, 10,321 resolved, 147 deaths

Grey-Bruce –167 active, 5,937 total, 5,726 resolved, 40 deaths

Huron-Perth – 38 new, 5,431 total, 91 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 15 new, 148 active, 9,477 total, 9,223 resolved, 121 deaths (one new)

Meanwhile, provincial health officials are reporting another decline in cases in Ontario hospitals.

A total of 1,550 people are in hospital with COVID-19 Tuesday, including 384 people in the province’s intensive care units.

The number of people in intensive care has been steadily decreasing for weeks. Just a day earlier, officials reported that 394 people were in intensive care. On Sunday, officials reported 402 people in ICU.

The province also reported that 19 more people have died due to COVID-19 over the past 24 days.