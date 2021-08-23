MLHU reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases Monday, no new deaths

London, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and no new deaths.

Over the weekend, the MLHU recorded 49 new cases Saturday and 30 on Sunday. No new deaths were reported over those two days. The death toll from the virus remains at 232.

The total number of cases for the region now stands at 13,180 with 12,709 resolved, leaving 239 active cases.

There are 3,722 cases involving a variant of concern and 174 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant in the region.

Meanwhile, Ontario logged 639 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, marking the fourth straight day in which the daily infections have been over the 600 threshold.

The new cases mark a decrease from the 722 infections reported Sunday, the 689 on Saturday and the 650 cases on Friday.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities: