MLHU reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death Tuesday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 13 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and one new death.
The MLHU says the death is a man in his 60s, not associated with a retirement or long-term care home. The death toll from the virus now sits at 233.
Tuesday's figues are considerably down from Monday's 30 new cases, 30 Sunday and 49 on Saturday. It's the lowest daily new case count since Aug. 16 when 13 cases were also reported.
The total number of cases for the region now stands at 13,192 with 12,728 resolved, leaving 231 active cases.
There are 3,748 cases involving a variant of concern and 208 cases of the highly contagious Delta variant in the region.
As of Aug. 21, there have been 707,270 total COVID-19 vaccines administered across the region.
REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS
Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:
Elgin-Oxford – one new, 27 active, 4,054 total, 3,943 resolved, 84 deaths, 968 variants
Grey-Bruce – four new, 33 active, 2,232 total, 2,173 resolved, 21 deaths
Haldimand-Norfolk – zero new, 27 active, 2,795 total, 2,714 resolved, 48 deaths
Huron-Perth – ten new, 20 active, 2,003 total, 1,926 resolved, 57 deaths, 374 variants
Sarnia-Lambton – two new, 19 active, 3,676 total, 3,589 resolved, 68 deaths
Meanwhile, Ontario's daily COVID-19 case count dipped below the 500 mark for the first time in five days on Tuesday.
Officials reported 486 new cases, sharply down from the 639 cases reported Monday, 722 reported on Sunday and 689 Saturday.
