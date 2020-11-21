LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has some good news on the coronavirus front Saturday, with only 11 new infections being reported.

This breaks a three-day stretch where over 20 or more daily cases were being reported.

The total number of cases now sits at 1,451 for the region and 1,258 recovered cases. The death toll remains at 63.

Previously, there were four days of more than 20 cases in April, and just two in October, none in the intervening months.

There are two ongoing outbreaks at the London Health Sciences Centre’s (LHSC) University Hospital, along with a third outbreak at Parkwood Institute's main building.

Meanwhile. Ontario health officials confirmed 1,588 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday. For the past week, the province logged numbers below the 1,500 mark. Most recently, the province added 1,418 new cases on Friday and 1,210 new cases on Thursday.

This is the 16th straight day in which Ontario has reported case counts in the quadruple digits.