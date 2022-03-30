MLHU records another COVID-19 related death in the region

For the second day in a row, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a COVID-19 related death in the region.

On Wednesday, it said a man in his 70s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home passed away. On Tuesday, the MLHU reported a man in his 80s died with the virus. The death toll now sits at 360 for the region.

The health unit is reporting eight institutional outbreaks among long-term care, retirement homes and hospitals, down one from Tuesday.

The number of staff members at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) who have tested positive for COVID-19 has seen an increase. There are 208 workers with the virus, up from 193 Tuesday. Meanwhile, St. Joseph's Health Care is reporting 81 employees infected with the virus, the same number from the day before.

LHSC is reporting 29 inpatients with COVID-19, 15 being treated with the virus, 14 being treated for COVID.

There are five or fewer are in the adult ICU with five or fewer patients in Children’s Hospital and zero in pediatric critical care.

The provincial positivity rate continues to increase as Ontario reported 778 people in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday, including 165 patients in intensive care.