London

    • MLHU predicts respiratory illness will continue to rise

    Middlesex-London Health Unit headquarters. (CTV file photo) Middlesex-London Health Unit headquarters. (CTV file photo)

    The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) predicts that this respiratory season will be worse than past seasons even before the pandemic.

    Officials said their assessment is based on what happened in the southern hemisphere in recent months.

    Officials said people should use all protections available to them to prevent contracting or spreading viruses, including staying up to date on COVID and influenza vaccinations, masking in indoor public settings, washing hands frequently, and staying home if you’re sick.

    The health unit will begin giving out the ministry-recommended Moderna Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant COVID-19 vaccine at the Western Fair vaccination clinic. They will prioritize high-risk individuals, healthcare workers, and first responders beginning Oct. 6.

    Appointments can be booked online or over the phone by calling 226-289-3560.

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter

    After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News