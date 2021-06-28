MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting five new COVID-19 and no new deaths Monday.

The region now has a total of 12,538 cases and 226 deaths, with 12,277 cases resolved leaving 35 active. There are now 3,467 cases with a variant of concern and the number of cases with the Delta variant has risen to 16.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting the number of inpatients with COVID-19 sits at 10. Fewer than five are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in critical care and none in acute care.

As of Monday, anyone 12 years of age and older who has received their first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine can rebook their second dose at the shorter, 28-day interval.

Those who received Oxford-AstraZeneca as their first dose must book an appointment for their second dose eight weeks after their first.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 11 new (weekend total), 24 active, 3,882 total, 3,775 resolved, 83 deaths, 807 variants

Grey-Bruce – 21 new, 122 active, 1,552 total, 1,423 resolved, seven deaths, 398 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 14 active, 2,704 total, 2,637 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – 10 active, 1,886 total, 1,819 resolved, 57 deaths, 306 variants (as of June 25)

Sarnia-Lambton – 40 active, 3,599 total, 3,497 resolved, 62 deaths, 641 variants

Ontario health officials reported 210 new cases Monday, a one-day drop that is the lowest case count seen since mid-September.