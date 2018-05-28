Featured
MLHU issues single-day heat alert
CTV London
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 2:32PM EDT
Thanks to temperatures soaring into the 30s, the Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a one-day heat alert for Monday.
The forecast calls for a high of 31C, but with the humidex, it will feel like 37.
Tuesday is expected to cool off slightly, with a daytime high of 28.
Here are some tips:
-Monitor local weather forecasts and warnings regularly
-Drink plenty of water
-Wear a wide-brimmed hat and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing
-Take a cool bath or shower
-Limit outdoor activities to the coolest part of the day
-Do not leave children, adults or pets in parked cars
-Arrange for regular visits by family members, neighbours or friends during very hot days in case you need assistance.
-If you have an air conditioner, make sure it works properly before the hot weather starts. Otherwise, find an air-conditioned spot close by, where you can cool off for a few hours during very hot days (e.g., local pool, library, recreational centre, mall).
-Learn about ways to keep your home cool during the summer (e.g., keep window shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home)