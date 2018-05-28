

CTV London





Thanks to temperatures soaring into the 30s, the Middlesex-London Health Unit has issued a one-day heat alert for Monday.

The forecast calls for a high of 31C, but with the humidex, it will feel like 37.

Tuesday is expected to cool off slightly, with a daytime high of 28.

Here are some tips:

-Monitor local weather forecasts and warnings regularly

-Drink plenty of water

-Wear a wide-brimmed hat and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing

-Take a cool bath or shower

-Limit outdoor activities to the coolest part of the day

-Do not leave children, adults or pets in parked cars

-Arrange for regular visits by family members, neighbours or friends during very hot days in case you need assistance.

-If you have an air conditioner, make sure it works properly before the hot weather starts. Otherwise, find an air-conditioned spot close by, where you can cool off for a few hours during very hot days (e.g., local pool, library, recreational centre, mall).

-Learn about ways to keep your home cool during the summer (e.g., keep window shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home)