MLHU issues guidelines to reduce COVID-19 spread through sport

London, Ont. -

Just days after the body representing high school sports announced plans for the resumption of activities, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has come forward with what they're calling "strong recommendations" for return to play.

The health unit release points to an increase in COVID-19 infections related so summer sports camps and amateur sports leagues.

They've identified six key recommendations designed to reduce the chance of spread.

They include:

requiring anyone eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine be double-vaccinated

ensuring masks are worn when participants aren't playing

actively screen participants for COVID-19 symptoms

limiting time spent together before and after sporting events

limit inter-team or inter-league play

keep participant cohort groups as small as possible.

For more details you can visit the health unit's website.