MLHU growing vaccination capacity as booster eligibility expands

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has announced it will expand vaccination capacity in the new year as booster eligibility expanded to those 50 and older Monday.

As of Dec. 13, residents 50 years of age and older can book their booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine -- and as of Jan. 4, 2022 booster eligibility in Ontario is set to expand to anyone over the age of 18.

To deal with the demand, health officials will be expanding hours at one existing clinic and reopening another.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Alex Summers said in a statement, " …so with the expanded booster dose eligibility the Province announced late last week and with children under the age of 12 soon being able to receive their second dose, the need for more clinic capacity was clear.”

As of Jan. 4, 2022, the vaccination clinic at the Caradoc Community Centre will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Currently the clinic is only open Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

In addition, the mass vaccination clinic at the Earl Nichols Recreation Centre will reopen on Jan. 6, 2022, and will have appointments available Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Earl Nichols was previously open over the summer months, but closed on Sept. 3.

“Our primary goal is doing all we can to ensure the population of London and Middlesex County has the best possible protection against COVID-19 and the emerging Omicron variant,” Summers added.

Vaccinations are also available at pop-up clinics and area pharmacies.

Information on vaccine eligibility is available here and appointments can be booked here.