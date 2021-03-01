LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit is expected to provide an update Monday or Tuesday on when vaccinations of residents who are 80 and over will begin, despite other jurisdictions beginning today.

Last week the health-unit indicated that vaccinations of the 80-plus group would begin in mid-March but could not provide an exact date.

Meanwhile in Windsor, Ont. vaccinations of that age group are slated to begin Monday.

Similarly Hamilton Public Health is set to begin vaccinating residents 85 years or older starting this week.

In an interview with CTV News Friday Medical Officer of Health Chris Mackie indicated supply continues to be an issue saying they have the capacity, they just need the supply.

When mass vaccinations of seniors begins in London it is likely that the health-unit will use their own booking system for the time being.

A province wide system is currently being tested in six health networks this week, but areas that already have a working system do not have to adopt the provincial system right away.

Last week the health-unit said they were working on vaccinating the highest risk health-care workers before moving to the 80 and older group.

With files from CTV's Justin Zadorsky and Marek Sutherland.