LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two London schools.

The first outbreak was declared at Westminister Secondary School after two new cases were reported Tuesday evening bringing the total to five active cases.

Meanwhile an outbreak as been declared at Sir Arthur Currie Public School after another case was confirmed Tuesday.

This is the second outbreak that Sir Arthur Currie P.S. has experienced, after one was declared in October.

Outbreaks are declared when there is evidence of transmission within the schools.

Despite the outbreaks both schools will remain open and buses are continuing to operate.

Thames Valley District School Board has also confirmed positive cases at Rick Hansen Public School and at Parkside Collegiate Institute in St. Thomas.

If you are not contacted by the health unit, your child is not considered to be at risk.

The health unit will only contact those staff and students who have been identified as a close contact, and will advise them to stay home from school and quarantine for a period of 14 days.

The outbreaks come as cases continue to rise throughout the community and province.

To date no publicly funded school in London has closed due to COVID-19.