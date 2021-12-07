MLHU and SWPH report combined 69 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 33 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and two deaths, while Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) is reporting 36 cases and two additional deaths.

Middlesex-London now has a total of 15,124 cases and 254 related deaths, with 14,595 cases resolved leaving 275 active. The seven-day moving average climbed to 34.3, up from 30.4 Monday.

The two new deaths in the region were a man in his 80s associated with a retirement home and a man in his 50s not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 47.1 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also accounts for 50 per cent of hospitalizations and 66.7 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 14 inpatients with COVID-19, two more in the last 24 hours, while there are fewer than five cases in adult Critical Care.

School outbreaks are active at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School, Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, Riverside Public School, St. Marguerite d'Youville School, St. Mary Choir & Orchestra Catholic School, Tecumseh Public School and West Oaks French Immersion Public School.

Three schools, St. Marguerite, St Mary Choir and Orchestra and St. Nicholas Catholic School (which does not have an outbreak) have been shut down due to the number of people required to quarantine as a result of the possible presence of the Omicron variant.

An active outbreak has also been declared at the Kidzone Day Care Centre and outbreaks continue at Western University's Saugeen-Maitland Hall and Fanshawe College's Merlin House Residence.

As of Saturday night, the MLHU reports 832,797 vaccine doses have been administered. Currently, 90.5 per cent of those 12 and over have had at least one dose and 87.9 per cent are fully vaccinated.

With children ages five to 11 now eligible, if that group is included, 85.1 per cent of those eligible have at least one dose and 81.1 per cent are fully vaccinated. So far, 23.5 per cent of eligible kids in the younger age group have received their first dose.

Meanwhile SWPH is reporting 36 new cases in Elgin and Oxford counties and two deaths. Currently, 12 patients are in hospital, with five in Critical Care.

The majority of active cases are in St. Thomas, which has 56 active cases, followed by Woodstock with 38 and Tillsonburg with 37.

An outbreak at Caressant Care Bonnie Place in St. Thomas continues with 12 cases to date.

Four schools in the region are in outbreak including; St. Joseph's Catholic School in Tillsonburg, Woodstock Christian School, Immanuel Christian School in Aylmer and South Ridge Public School in Tillsonburg

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 36 new, 203 active, 5,559 total, 5,253 resolved, 103 deaths (two new)

Grey-Bruce – seven new, 53 active, 2,583 total, 2,503 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 106 active, 3,554 total, 3,383 resolved, 57 deaths

Huron-Perth – 76 active, 2,614 total, 2,468 resolved, 70 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 11 new, 65 active, 4,445 total, 4,302 resolved, 78 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 928 new COVID-19 cases across the province Tuesday as the positivity rate hits levels not seen in months.

In addition, a pause on reopening plans for the province has been extended indefinitely.