MLHU amending Section 22 Order with regards to physical distancing, capacity limits

Exeter, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is amending a Section 22 Order issued in September, to better align with new provincial guidelines on capacity limits where proof of vaccination is required.

As laid out by the province, as of 12 a.m. Monday, physical distancing is no longer required for indoor dining, recreation facilities, bars and other food and drinking establishments, casinos, bingo halls, indoor meeting and event spaces and certain outdoor settings.

However, when the new rules went into place, Middlesex-London was still under the order from the health unit, limiting the number of people allowed at both indoor and outdoor gatherings and at establishments that serve food and alcohol.

According to a release from the health unit, effective immediately, the amended order removes the physical distancing requirements of at least two metres or by impermeable barrier such as Plexiglas for eating and drinking at designated tables.

Requirements remaining in effect under the amended order are that food and drink are only to be consumed in designated areas and any patron who attends such an establishment must wear a mask or face covering at all times, except when they are consuming food or beverages while seated in a designated, stationary area. These rules are mainly designed for bars and nightclubs where patrons are socializing.

“In addition to the proof of vaccination requirement, masking continues to play an important role in reducing COVID-19 transmission in settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained,” said Dr. Alex Summers, associate medical officer of health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

The amended order, issued under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, will come into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday and will apply to any establishment that serves food and/or drink pursuant to a licence issued by the Municipality and/or Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, including nightclubs and restobars where dance facilities are provided.

The health unit says, “Failure to comply with the amended Section 22 Order for Food and Drink establishments can result in a fine of $750 for individuals and $1,000 for a business or organization.”

The Health Unit’s Section 22 Order for organized public events and social gatherings remains in effect.