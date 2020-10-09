LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a jump in new COVID-19 cases ahead of the holiday weekend.

MLHU says there are 19 new cases in the region Friday, nine more than Thursday.

As the new cases continue in the double digits this week, it’s something that has not been seen locally since mid-April. Friday's number is also the biggest one-day caseload jump since mid-April as well.

The health unit is asking people to be cautious this weekend and not travel to hot spots – including Toronto and Ottawa and other places in Quebec.

It is also asking students not to travel back to their hometowns.

Thursday’s new cases bring the total of confirmed cases in Middlesex-London to 951. There are 819 recovered cases and 57 deaths, leaving 75 active cases.

There were 10 new cases for the region on Thursday, 11 on Wednesday and 10 on Tuesday.

This Thanksgiving will be different for families with MLHU advising gatherings be restricted to those in households only.

London’s two COVID-19 assessment centres will be open on Thanksgiving Monday.

The Carling Heights Assessment Centre will be open from 9:00 am to 7:00 pm on holiday Monday, while the Assessment Centre at Oakridge Arena will be open on from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Carling Heights will also be open Saturday and Sunday as usual, while Oakridge will be closed as normal.

Carling Assessment Centre continues to use the time-card appointment system until the transition to an e-booking solution is complete.

Oakridge Assessment Centre shifted to booked appointments only.

There are no new outbreaks reported in long-term care facilities however, there are five outbreaks that remain active including Earls Court Village, Mount Hope, Meadow Park Care Centre, Peoplecare Oak Crossing, and Country Terrace.

Here is where the cases stand in other local regions based on the most recent publicly available data: