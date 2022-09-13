Mixed reactions to news of Queen's passing locally, across Canada

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a reception with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee, at Sandringham House, her Norfolk residence, in Sandringham, England, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 after. (Joe Giddens/Pool Photo via AP) Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smiles during a reception with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee, at Sandringham House, her Norfolk residence, in Sandringham, England, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 after. (Joe Giddens/Pool Photo via AP)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver