Mixed bag of weather expected in the Forest City

From hot temperatures, to sunshine, rain and possible thunderstorms, London’s forecast will be a mixed bag over the coming days.

According to Environment Canada, London can expect partly cloudy skies with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening and before morning. Wednesday’s low will dip down to 17 C.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and cloud and a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning, increasing to a 70 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. There will also be a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h late in the morning. The high will reach 24 C, feeling like 30 C with the humidity.

On Thursday night, partly cloudy skies will persist with a 70 per cent chance of showers in the evening with a risk of a thunderstorm, before clearing overnight. The low will dip down to 12 C.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Friday: Sunny. High 25 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Sunday: Sunny. High 24 C.

Monday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 24 C.