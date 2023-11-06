Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of rain in London region

LONDON
    Forecasters are calling for a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of thunderstorms in the London area Monday.

    According to Environment Canada, there is a 30 per cent of showers early Monday morning and a few showers beginning in the afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm.

    Fog patches will dissipate in the morning, with winds moving south at 20 km/h increasing to 40 km/h then gusting up to 60 km/h near noon before becoming southwest late in the afternoon.

    The high is expected to reach 14C.

    In the evening, temperatures will drop to a low of 8C with southwest winds at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h becoming light in the evening, according to the forecaster.

    It is also expected to be cloudy at night with a 30 per cent chance of more showers or drizzle then partly cloudy.

    The average high for this time of year is 9.1C, and the average low 0.9C.

    Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:

    • Tuesday: Mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain, a high of 10C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 0C.
    • Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers, high 6C. At night, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 7C.
    • Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 9C. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 2C.
    • Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 5C. At night, cloudy periods and a low of 1C.  

