Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries in London area

The weekend is kicking off with a mix of sun and cloud in the London area with a chance of flurries overnight.

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny Saturday becoming a mix of sun and cloud by noon with a high of 6C.

Wing gusting to about 15 km/h with a wind chill of -10C in the morning.

The evening is expected to be cloudy with a few flurries beginning around midnight and a low of 0C.

Here’s the forecast for the next few days:

Sunday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries in the early morning and a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon, high of 6C. At night, clear with a low of -4C.

Monday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, high of 8C. At night, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, low of 1C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a high of 13C. At night, 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 7C

Wednesday: Periods of rain and a high of 13C. Same in the evening with a low of 3C.

The average high this time of year is 8.2C and the average low is -1.6C.