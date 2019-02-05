

Nick Paparella, CTV London





A decision in the trials of two former Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre guards has left one found not guilty and the other with a mistrial.

On day two of deliberations for the jury in the case of two Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre guards, they asked a question, and said they had reached one verdict.

Just before two o’clock Tuesday, the jury returned with a question for the court.

It appears they had reached a verdict in regards to one of the defendants but are at an impasse when it comes to the other.

Later Tuesday night the jury came back with a not guilty verdict for Stephen Jurkus.

The jury could not reach a decision in the case of Leslie Lonsbary and so a mistrial was declared.

Jurkus and Lonsbary both pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to provide the necessaries of life in the death of Adam Kargus.

Justice Jonathan George told the jury to return to the jury room and do their best to reach a unanimous decision for both of the accused.

Anthony George pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the beating death of Kargus, his cell mate, in Oct. 2013.