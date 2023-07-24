Missing teen found safe: Strathroy-Caradoc police

Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service has announced a teen previously reported missing over a month ago has been found safe.

The 15-year-old was reported missing on June 8. At that time, she was last seen in the area of York Street and Parkview Drive in Strathroy.

Police believed her to be in the Greater Toronto Area after she went missing.

In a post on social media, Strthroy-Caradoc police said she was found with the assistance of the York Regional Police Service.