Missing persons report prompts emergency response in Coves area

There was a significant emergency response in the Coves area of London on Thursday morning.

Marine unit members of the London Fire Department were among nearly 50 personnel called to assist amid a missing person report.

Three inflatable rescue canoes were deployed onto the water.

The effort was a challenge as thinning ice made it difficult to search the water and the shoreline areas.

London police also spent time searching a wooded area nearby.

Ultimately, the search turned up nothing and was called off shortly after 9 a.m.