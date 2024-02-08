LONDON
London

    • Missing persons report prompts emergency response in Coves area

    The London Fire Department and London Police Service attended the city's Coves area on Feb. 8, 2024 in response to a missing person's report. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) The London Fire Department and London Police Service attended the city's Coves area on Feb. 8, 2024 in response to a missing person's report. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    There was a significant emergency response in the Coves area of London on Thursday morning.

    Marine unit members of the London Fire Department were among nearly 50 personnel called to assist amid a missing person report.

    Three inflatable rescue canoes were deployed onto the water.

    The effort was a challenge as thinning ice made it difficult to search the water and the shoreline areas.

    London police also spent time searching a wooded area nearby.

    Ultimately, the search turned up nothing and was called off shortly after 9 a.m. 

