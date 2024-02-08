Missing persons report prompts emergency response in Coves area
There was a significant emergency response in the Coves area of London on Thursday morning.
Marine unit members of the London Fire Department were among nearly 50 personnel called to assist amid a missing person report.
Three inflatable rescue canoes were deployed onto the water.
The effort was a challenge as thinning ice made it difficult to search the water and the shoreline areas.
London police also spent time searching a wooded area nearby.
Ultimately, the search turned up nothing and was called off shortly after 9 a.m.
