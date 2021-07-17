LONDON, ONT -- Missing person, Mary Lindsay was last seen on Thursday July 15 at 2:45 p.m., and Hanover Police Service is seeking the public's assistance in locating her.

64-year-old Lindsay was reported missing from Choices Senior's Retirement Home located at 362 12th Street in the Town of Hanover, police said Saturday.

Lindsay suffers from early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

Police described her as white, 5’8, 140 lbs., medium build, having grey hair in a ponytail.

She was last seen wearing burgundy pants, a pink jacket with an orange shirt underneath leaving the residence.

Police say, it is possible that her mode of travel is hitchhiking.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the Hanover Police Service at 519-364-2411.