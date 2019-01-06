The London Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 67 year old Rita Missori of London.

Rita is described as a female, white and was last seen wearing a maroon hoodie, black and white tights, and black and yellow running shoes.

She was last seen on January 5th 2019 at approximately 7:00pm in the area of Wellington and Commissioners road.

Family and police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information should contact the London Police or Crimestoppers.