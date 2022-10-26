Missing girl last seen in downtown London

London police are hoping the public may be able to help in finding 20-year-old Maliha Nasir of London.

She is described as a woman with brown skin, about 5’1” and 165 lbs, curly dark brown hair and wearing a green winter jacket with fur on the hood and light pink Air Force 1 shoes.

According to police, Nasir was last seen Tuesday around 11 a.m.in the downtown area.

Family and police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).