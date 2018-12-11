Featured
Missing elderly man located safely
Colin Shipley
CTV London
Published Tuesday, December 11, 2018 5:42AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 11, 2018 10:16AM EST
London police say a missing 84-year-old man has been located safely.
Police were asking for the public’s assistance in locating Colin Shipley of London.
Officers are thanking the public for sharing the message.
Shipley was last seen Monday at approximately 8:45 p.m. in the area of Farnham Road near Southdale Road West.
Family and police were concerned for his welfare.