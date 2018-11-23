Featured
Missing 33-year-old woman found: London police
Jennifer Ramos, 33, of London Ontario. (London Police)
CTV London
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 6:21AM EST
Last Updated Friday, November 23, 2018 1:46PM EST
London Police are thanking the public for their help in locating a missing 33-year-old woman.
Jennifer Ramos was last seen on Saturday November 17, 2018, in the area of South Street and Maitland Street.
Officials say she has been located safely.
Police and family were concerned for Jennifer’s welfare.