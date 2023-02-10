Missing 20-year-old woman sought by Sarnia police
Sarnia police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 20-year-old woman.
Annikka McMurchy was last seen in the area of Bluewater Health on Thursday at approximately 8:45 a.m.
She is described as an indigenous female, about 5’2” in height weighing about 105 pounds. She has shoulder length brown hair and piercings in her nose and upper lip. She also has two tattoos on her left temple, one of a heart and the other a PI symbol.
She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and light grey sweatpants.
If anyone has any information as to her whereabouts please contact the Sarnia Police Service at 519-344-8861 Ext.0.
