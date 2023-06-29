Missing 15-year-old girl believed to be in GTA: Strathroy-Caradoc police

Police in Strathroy-Caradoc renewed their message on Thursday in relation to a teen girl who’s been missing for more than two weeks and is believed to be in the Greater Toronto Area.

According to the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service, 15-year-old Zelika Kazimme was last seen on June 7 at approximately 5 p.m. in the area of York Street and Parkview Drive in Strathroy.

Kazimme is described as female, approximately 5’2, 120 lbs, with a medium build and shoulder-length hair dyed blonde. She was last observed wearing a black t-shirt with a symbol on the front and blue jeans.

Police and family are concerned for Zelika’s welfare.

Area residents with video surveillance are asked to contact police.

Anyone with information in relation to Zelika’s whereabouts to call the Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service at 519-245-1250. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).