Missing 15-year-old girl believed to be in GTA: Strathroy-Caradoc police

Strathroy-Caradoc police are looking for 15-year-old Zelika Kazimme, who's been missing since June 7, 2023. (Source: Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service) Strathroy-Caradoc police are looking for 15-year-old Zelika Kazimme, who's been missing since June 7, 2023. (Source: Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans

Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver