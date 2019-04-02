Featured
Missing 14-year-old from Norfolk found in Kitchener
CTV London
Published Tuesday, April 2, 2019 6:15AM EDT
Ontario Provincial Police in Norfolk say a missing 14-year-old girl from Delhi has been located in Kitchener.
Lily Patricia Graves was reported missing on March 27 after leaving school and not returning home.
Graves was eventually located at a restaurant in Kitchener after a citizen reported information regarding her location.
Police would like to thank the public for their help in locating her.