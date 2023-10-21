Miracle on the Hudson pilot Sully Sullenberger touches down in London, Ont.
A real life superhero touched down in London Friday evening.
‘Miracle on the Hudson’ pilot Sully Sullenberger was the Ambassador and guest speaker at the St. Joseph’s Health Foundation Tribute Dinner at RBC Place.
“Terrain, terrain too low, terrain too low,” said Sullenberger as he mimicked the computer voice that National Transportation Safety Board investigators would hear of the fateful aircraft landing he made on open water. “Gear too low. Flaps, pull up, pull up. Pull up, pull up, pull up. The six in that room were thunderstruck by what they had just heard,” he said as the audience hung on every word.
Sullenberger spoke to a crowd of one thousand on hand for the event. He shared his story of dedication, hope, and preparedness, revealing lessons he learned in life, in his military service, and as an airline pilot.
On Jan. 15, 2009, Sullenberger ditched a commercial airliner in New York’s Hudson River after the aircraft became compromised when it was struck by a flock of geese. In doing so, he saved the lives of all 155 people on board.
The Tribute dinner was to honour London philanthropists Kim and Paul Spriet for their 20-year commitment to the work of St. Joseph’s Ivey Eye Institute.
St. Joseph’s Health Foundation said proceeds from the event will support care, teaching, and research at St. Joseph’s Health Care London.
