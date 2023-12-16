Minor injuries sustained in two-vehicle collision
Two people were taken to the hospital Friday evening after a collision north of London.
The crash happened at the corner of Nine Mile Road and Richmond Street.
Two SUVs were involved, with one of the vehicles ending up in the field on the northwest corner of the intersection.
Both drivers were transported to hospital with minor injuries.
The road was closed for more than an hour while police and emergency crews responded.
