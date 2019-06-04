

CTV London





The driver of a tractor trailer suffered only minor injuries after his truck ended up in a ditch west of Newry, Ont.

Perth County OPP say the accident happened shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday on Perth Line 72 between Road 169 and Road 173.

Emergency crews were called to the scene for a single-vehicle collision that saw an westbound transport truck leave the road and land in the ditch.

The tractor trailer was not loaded at the time of the crash.

The 55-year-old driver and lone occupant was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Line 72 was expected to remain closed for some time while emergency crews remove the tractor trailer from the ditch.