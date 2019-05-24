

Chatham-Kent police are investigating after a collision involving a school bus and transport truck in Morpeth, Ont.

Police say only minor injuries have been reported in the crash, which happened around 8:30 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Tylee Street and Talbot Trail.

There were eight children on the bus at the time of the collision.

EMS officials say 10 patients with minor or no injuries were assessed at the scene and released with no further care or transport required.

Officers are asking motorists to avoid the area as the investigation continues.