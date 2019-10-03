WINGHAM, Ont. - The Ministry of Labour is investigating the death of a 19-year-old ‘on the job’ in Dundalk, Ont. on Wednesday.

Provincial police say the male had fallen from height while in a work truck and died at the scene.

It happened over the noon hour on Main Street in Dundalk.

Grey-Bruce OPP along with Coroner’s Office and the Ministry of Labour are involved in trying to figure out what led to the teen’s untimely death.

The young man’s name is being withheld until his next of kin can be notified.