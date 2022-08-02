Ministry of Labour investigating death near Woodstock

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate after a death in Blandford-Blenheim Township near Woodstock, Ont.

According to OPP, officers from the Oxford detachment were called to a farm property on Old Highway 2 near Gobles Road on Monday.

When police arrived, they found a deceased 40-year-old man.

The identity of the person is being withheld and a post-mortem exam has been scheduled.