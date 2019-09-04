Featured
Ministry of Labour investigating after woman's hair caught in harvester
Tomato harvest (CTV Windsor file photo)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, September 4, 2019 1:21PM EDT
A 54-year-old Chatham woman is recovering after her hair got caught in a tomato harvester.
Emergency crews responded to the industrial accident in a farmer’s field in Raleigh Township on Tuesday.
Chatham-Kent police say the woman was working on the tomato harvester when her hair caught in a belt on the machine.
The woman was transported to hospital for medical treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The Ministry of Labour was notified on the incident.