

CTV Windsor





A 54-year-old Chatham woman is recovering after her hair got caught in a tomato harvester.

Emergency crews responded to the industrial accident in a farmer’s field in Raleigh Township on Tuesday.

Chatham-Kent police say the woman was working on the tomato harvester when her hair caught in a belt on the machine.

The woman was transported to hospital for medical treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Ministry of Labour was notified on the incident.