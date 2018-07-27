

More than 24 hours after a diesel fuel spill, a roadway remains closed in Oxford County near Ingersoll for the clean up.

And the road could be closed through to tomorrow.

OPP say there was a transport truck collision at Beachville Road on Foldens Line yesterday at 4 p.m.

The truck hit a guardrail , spilling an undetermined amount of diesel fuel in the area.

The Ministry of Environment was notified of the spill, as there was concern about a waterway nearby.

The roadway is closed during the cleanup and police say it could remain closed through to Saturday.

No traffic can travel north on Foldens Line from Beachville Road.

Southbound traffic is blocked at the roundabout at Dundas Street and Foldens Line.