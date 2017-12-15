

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is investigating death of a horse that died after being shot near Mt Brydges last weekend.

The ministry said Friday it is seeking the public’s help in identifying the person(s) responsible for shooting the horse last Sunday.

Conservation officers received a call from Strathroy-Caradoc police on Tuesday informing them about the shooting of the animal by a stray bullet at a farm on Century Drive.

The horse was in a fenced field at the time and had to be euthanized because of the injury.

Anyone with information can all the ministry at 1-877-847-7667 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also call the Aylmer district office during regular business hours at 519-773-4700.